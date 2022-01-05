Tennis player Novak Djokovic is set to play in the Australian Open, after being exempted from vaccination rules.

All players and staff at the tournament must be vaccinated or have an exemption granted by an expert independent panel.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said if the player's evidence was insufficient he would be on the "next plane home".

Watch as Australians give their reaction to the news.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android