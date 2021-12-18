Spider interrupts Australian Covid briefing

An Australian state's health minister was giving a Covid update when a journalist pointed out she had a huntsman spider crawling on her.

Yvette D'ath remained calm but was keen to get help.

Huntsmans are large spiders with a leg span of up to 15cm (six inches). Despite possessing venom, they are reluctant to bite and are not considered dangerous.

