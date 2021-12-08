The advent calendar that lets you give back

The idea of a "reverse advent calendar" is to help those in need at Christmas - by switching the focus from receiving to giving.

After seeing the idea online, Heather Luttrell says it taught her children about the value of generosity.

She's now helping spread the idea across Australia.

Video by Isabelle Rodd

