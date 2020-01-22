Queensland, Australia: Motorcycle thief flees crime scene on tractor
Footage released by Australian police show a dramatic chase that happened on Friday, with the suspect fleeing from officers in a tractor.
Queensland police say the man allegedly stole the front end loader, before using it to smash the front of a shop and steal two motorbikes.
Police vehicles then pursued the tractor through the streets and down railway lines.
The chase ended when the vehicle slipped down an embankment, where officers arrested the suspect on foot.