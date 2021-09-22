Life at 50C: Heat hitting home in Australia

Australia is one of the countries already seeing an increase in the number of extremely hot days because of climate change, with places like Sydney experiencing temperatures around 50C.

The intense heat has led to unusually strong bushfires and some indigenous species dying en masse.

As the BBC’s Life at 50 degrees season continues, this film explores how this new reality is hitting home in Australia.

