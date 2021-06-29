Australia is lagging way behind other developed countries with the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine, Prof Tim Soutphommasane has said.

The political theorist at Sydney University said the current "fortress Australia" policy would have significant long-term effects on the country.

He told BBC World News: "Australia has been winning the war but it is at serious risk of losing the peace because other countries around the world are rapidly opening up with very well vaccinated populations, leaving Australia behind."

Sydney, Darwin, Perth and Brisbane - all capital cities - are now in lockdown, because of rising cases of the Delta variant, first identified in India.