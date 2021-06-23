The Australian federal government granted Mark Kilian and his wife Anneli Gericke an exemption to Covid-19 border closures, allowing them to travel to the country to visit Mark’s dying father.

The state of Queensland however has denied their quarantine exemption, so they are currently serving 14 days in a hotel isolation.

With their father only clinging to life in hospital, they are making a desperate plea to the state leader and chief health officer to have compassion before time runs out.

Video By Isabelle Rodd

