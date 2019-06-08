Tasmanian devils have been born on the Australian mainland for the first time in thousands of years.

Conservationists introduced the species back into a sanctuary north of Sydney in late 2020.

Now, around 3,000 years after the marsupials vanished from the mainland, the first joeys have been born in the wild.

