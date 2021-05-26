Mouse plague deals fresh blow to Australian farmers

Rural Australia has taken a battering over the last few years, with drought, fires and floods. Some farmers finally caught a break with good conditions and a bumper crop. Those conditions were also ideal for mice, and their numbers have exploded across parts of New South Wales. Three farmers spoke with the BBC about living through the worst mouse plague in memory.

Video by Isabelle Rodd

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.