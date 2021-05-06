The newborn calf that 'crashed our wedding'

Dairy farmers Ben and Jessa Laws' country wedding was going as planned, until one of their cows went into labour.

Unable to ignore an animal in need, Jessa ran to the cow's aid. But while it was a positive outcome for the cow, her wedding dress was left far from white.

Video by Isabelle Rodd

