A group of Indigenous islanders from Australia’s Torres Strait has launched a world-first legal battle in a bid to protect their homes.

They argue Australia has breached their rights to culture and life by failing to adequately address climate change.

The low-lying islands, located on the northern tip of Australia, have seen rising sea levels, coastal erosion and flooding in recent years.

It’s the first time a claim of this kind has been taken to the UN Human Rights Committee.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.