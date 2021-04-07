Quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand will bring a significant economic windfall to both countries, Chris Zeiher, the Asia-Pacific spokesperson for Lonely Planet has said.

He told BBC World News: "We are definitely excited about the fact that for the first time in over 12 months there will be a freedom of movement between both Australia and New Zealand and that's really significant for both markets."

The new rules will come in on 19 April. Since October, New Zealand travellers have been allowed to enter most Australian states without quarantine, though this had not been reciprocated.

Both nations have since contained Covid outbreaks and kept infection rates near zero.