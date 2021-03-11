Australian republicanism is 'back on the agenda'

The Oprah Winfrey interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has helped put republicanism back on the agenda in Australia, the historian and biographer Prof Jenny Hocking has said.

She told BBC World News: "The interview has really shown us once again just how out of touch the monarchy is with Australian values and Australian expectations and particularly given people a lot of thought about why our head of state continues to be the British monarch and not somebody we can choose ourselves."