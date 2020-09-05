Protesters in Australia have gathered to oppose the launch of the country's coronavirus vaccine programme.

Rallies were held in cities including Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane and were largely peaceful.

But in Melbourne, some protesters clashed with police, who used pepper spray and made several arrests.

Australia's rollout of the Pfizer vaccine is set to begin on Monday and the country's medical regulator has also granted provisional approval for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Both vaccines have undergone extensive safety checks and are already being used in several countries.

The vaccines will not be mandatory for people in Australia.