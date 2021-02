Australian girl Tj Kleeman was four when she moved with her family into a house next to a cemetery. Scared of ghosts, she began cleaning graves to overcome her fear. Eight years on, Tj is still cleaning graves - but for a very different reason. Video by Isabelle Rodd.

