Two Australian MPs have clashed in a parliamentary corridor, with Labor's Tanya Plibersek accusing the government's Craig Kelly of spreading misinformation about Covid-19.

Ms Plibersek said Mr Kelly had "crazy conspiracies" about treatments that were not backed up by science.

Mr Kelly said he had been counselled by Prime Minister Scott Morrison after the incident and "agreed to support" the government's vaccine rollout, in line with medical advice.