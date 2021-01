When Australian woman Kate Miller decided to get a pet duck last year, she had no idea he'd become a local beach celebrity too. Affectionately named Duck, he follows her into the water each day and delights onlookers by bodysurfing.

Video by Isabelle Rodd

