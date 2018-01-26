Several arrested during Australia Day protest in Sydney
Police in Sydney have arrested several protesters breaking Covid rules during protests against Australia Day.
The day marks the anniversary of Britain's First Fleet arriving in Sydney in 1788. Branded by its critics as "Invasion Day", it draws annual protest rallies drawing attention to the injustices faced by Indigenous people.
At least five arrests were made in Sydney at a rally attended by around 2,000 people despite public health restrictions setting the limit for gatherings at 500.