Australia's immigration minister has said that backpackers and other foreign visitors caught flouting public health restrictions could be deported.

Alex Hawke's comments come after police were called to break up a party at Sydney's Bronte Beach on Christmas Day.

Videos of the gathering shared on social media showed people singing and dancing in breach of coronavirus regulations.

Some eyewitnesses said many of those present were British.

Sydney is battling a new outbreak after months of no local cases.