Senior Constable Wendy Kelly helped make history when she transferred to the Aboriginal community of Warakurna.

It became Western Australia's first entirely Indigenous-run police station.

She tells the BBC how a new policing approach had a dramatic effect in the community.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander viewers are warned this film may contain images of deceased persons.

Video by Isabelle Rodd. Footage supplied by documentary Our Law.

