Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
‘No Fizzy Drink Guy’ gets unexpected fame
Over the past 35 years, Melbourne man Rohit Roy has battled a fizzy drink addiction.
Despite many failed attempts to kick the two-can-a-day habit, it wasn’t until he started documenting his journey on TikTok that he found real motivation and support.
Video by Isabelle Rodd
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
15 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window