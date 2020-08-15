‘No Fizzy Drink Guy’ gets unexpected fame

Video

Over the past 35 years, Melbourne man Rohit Roy has battled a fizzy drink addiction.

Despite many failed attempts to kick the two-can-a-day habit, it wasn’t until he started documenting his journey on TikTok that he found real motivation and support.

Video by Isabelle Rodd

