‘No Fizzy Drink Guy’ gets unexpected TikTok fame
TikTok: New-found fame for 'No Fizzy Drink Guy'

Over the past 35 years Melbourne man Rohit Roy has battled a fizzy drink addiction. Despite many failed attempts to kick the two-can-a-day habit, it wasn’t until he started documenting his journey on TikTok, that he found real motivation and support.

Video by Isabelle Rodd

  • 14 Aug 2020
