Stunning ‘reverse waterfall’ captured near Sydney

'Reverse waterfall' captured near Sydney
High winds and torrential rain on the New South Wales south coast in Australia have resulted in a spectacular sight - waterfalls in the Royal National Park being blown in reverse.
11 Aug 2020
