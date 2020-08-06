How 'lockdown birdwatching' is aiding bushfire recovery

Media player
How 'lockdown birdwatching' is helping Australia's bushfire recovery
Birdwatching has boomed during the Covid-19 lockdown in Australia, and it's having an unexpected benefit.
Scientists have been using an increase in data on bird identification apps to help with conservation efforts after Australia's devastating bushfires.
Video by Isabelle Rodd
06 Aug 2020
