How 'lockdown birdwatching' is aiding bushfire recovery
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How 'lockdown birdwatching' is helping Australia's bushfire recovery

Birdwatching has boomed during the Covid-19 lockdown in Australia, and it's having an unexpected benefit.

Scientists have been using an increase in data on bird identification apps to help with conservation efforts after Australia's devastating bushfires.

Video by Isabelle Rodd

  • 06 Aug 2020
Go to next video: The bilbies 'thriving' after a 100-year absence