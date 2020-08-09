'Super rare' whale encounter on Great Barrier Reef

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Whale migration: ‘Super rare’ whale encounter on the Great Barrier Reef
Scuba dive instructor Andrew Lomakin filmed an incredible 12-minute encounter with a juvenile humpback whale in the shallows of Lady Elliot Island.
Australia's east coast whale migration brings humpbacks to the warm waters of the Great Barrier Reef every year, but Mr Lomakin described the interaction in the shallow water as "super rare".
Video by Isabelle Rodd
09 Aug 2020
