'Super rare' whale encounter on Great Barrier Reef
Scuba dive instructor Andrew Lomakin filmed an incredible 12-minute encounter with a juvenile humpback whale in the shallows of Lady Elliot Island.

Australia's east coast whale migration brings humpbacks to the warm waters of the Great Barrier Reef every year, but Mr Lomakin described the interaction in the shallow water as "super rare".

  • 09 Aug 2020
