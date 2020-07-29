Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Climate change: Coastal erosion 'to threaten more Australian homes'
Recent storms on Australia's coast have caused major erosion beneath beachfront homes in New South Wales.
Dr Hannah Power tells the BBC that erosion will be a worsening issue for coastal communities as sea levels rise.
-
29 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-australia-53576526/climate-change-coastal-erosion-to-threaten-more-australian-homesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window