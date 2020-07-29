Coastal erosion 'to threaten more Australian homes'
Climate change: Coastal erosion 'to threaten more Australian homes'

Recent storms on Australia's coast have caused major erosion beneath beachfront homes in New South Wales.

Dr Hannah Power tells the BBC that erosion will be a worsening issue for coastal communities as sea levels rise.

