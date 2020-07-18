Arson suspected as fire erupts in Nantes cathedral
Nantes cathedral fire: 'This is not like Notre Dame'

A fire that broke out in Saint-Pierre-et-Saint-Paul cathedral in Nantes, France, is now under control, according to firefighters. Prosecutors say it appears to have been started deliberately.

The cathedral which dates from the 15th Century, also suffered fire damage in 1972.

