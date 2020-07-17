'I live in constant fear for my children'

Media player
Calls to change justice system 'stacked against' indigenous Australians
Successive governments have struggled to narrow the chasm between indigenous and non-indigenous people in Australia.
The gap has been called a national shame – and nowhere is it more pronounced than in youth detention.
More than half the children locked up are indigenous – despite Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people making up only 3% of the population.
Produced and edited by Simon Atkinson.
