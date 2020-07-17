Bilby boom

Media player
The bilbies ‘thriving’ after a 100-year absence in New South Wales
Populations of the Australian bilby have been devastated over the past 200 years after being hunted by cats and foxes. Now a conservation programme has helped the species to breed in the wild in New South Wales for the first time in more than a century. Ecologists say it gives hope to the threatened species.
17 Jul 2020
