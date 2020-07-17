The bilbies ‘thriving’ after a 100-year absence
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The bilbies ‘thriving’ after a 100-year absence in New South Wales

Populations of the Australian bilby have been devastated over the past 200 years after being hunted by cats and foxes.

Now a conservation programme has helped the species to breed in the wild in New South Wales for the first time in more than a century.

Ecologists say it gives hope to the threatened species.

Video by Isabelle Rodd

  • 17 Jul 2020
Go to next video: Chimbu the tree kangaroo helps save his wild cousins