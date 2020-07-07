Melbourne tower lockdown 'like being in prison'

Media player
Video
Coronavirus updates: Melbourne tower block lockdown 'like being in prison'
Five million people have again been put under stay-at-home restrictions in the state of Victoria in Australia.
It comes after a surge in cases in the main city Melbourne that saw residents of 10 postcodes "ringfenced" in a military-assisted operation.
Dima Abdu's is a resident of a North Melbourne tower block that was suddenly put into complete lockdown with no notice.
She spoke to the BBC about what it's like on the inside.
Read more: Australia to close Victoria-New South Wales border
Video by Isabelle Rodd.
07 Jul 2020
