'Game changing' moment of joy
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Game changing' moment of joy

Hugs and cheers as Australia and New Zealand discovered they will joint host the 2023 Women's World Cup.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 26 Jun 2020