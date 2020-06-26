Joy over Australia-NZ 'game changer' World Cup

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
2023 Women's World Cup: 'Game changer’ for Australia, NZ and region
Australia and New Zealand are celebrating winning a joint bid to host the 2023 Women's World Cup.
The event has never previously been held in the southern hemisphere, and football experts says it's huge for Australia, New Zealand and their neighbours in Asia.
-
26 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-australia-53188294/2023-women-s-world-cup-game-changer-for-australia-nz-and-regionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window