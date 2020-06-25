No windows

Media player
Seeking a workmate in a historic Australian tunnel
It would be an unusual co-working space - a decommissioned 19th Century railway tunnel that is cold, humid and half-filled with mushrooms.
But owner Dean Smith says he hopes someone may find a use for the "unique" space in Hobart, Tasmania.
