No windows
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Seeking a workmate in a historic Australian tunnel

It would be an unusual co-working space - a decommissioned 19th Century railway tunnel that is cold, humid and half-filled with mushrooms.

But owner Dean Smith says he hopes someone may find a use for the "unique" space in Hobart, Tasmania.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 25 Jun 2020