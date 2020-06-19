Which countries would cyber-attack Australia?
Cyber security expert Joshua Kennedy-White tells the BBC there are four countries with the capability and intent to carry out a cyber attack on Australia.

Australian PM Scott Morrison said the attacks were widespread, covering "all levels of government" as well as essential service providers and businesses.

He said the attack was by a "state actor", but declined to identify a culprit.

