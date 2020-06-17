Australian teenagers film 'scary' shark encounter
Teenage siblings in Australia have filmed the moment they encountered a shark while snorkelling at Bulli Beach, south of Sydney.

The footage shows the shark circling the pair about 150m offshore as they scream and rush to swim away.

Video produced by Isabelle Rodd.

  • 17 Jun 2020
