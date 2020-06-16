Two towers become one in Australian architectural first
Australian architecture: Two Brisbane skyscrapers repurposed into one

In what is believed to be an Australian architectural first, two 1970’s office towers in Brisbane’s city centre are getting a new lease of life.

In an environmentally driven project, the buildings are being stitched together instead of demolished, using innovative techniques, to create a singular modern address.

