Two towers become one in Australian architectural first

Australian architecture: Two Brisbane skyscrapers repurposed into one
In what is believed to be an Australian architectural first, two 1970’s office towers in Brisbane’s city centre are getting a new lease of life.
In an environmentally driven project, the buildings are being stitched together instead of demolished, using innovative techniques, to create a singular modern address.
Video by Isabelle Rodd
16 Jun 2020
