'Get off my grass': Man interrupts Australian PM

Australian man interrupts PM Morrison to say 'get off my lawn'
A local resident has interrupted a press briefing by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to complain that onlookers were trampling on his recently reseeded lawn.
Mr Morrison had been announcing a scheme to offer subsidies to residents on home renovations.
04 Jun 2020
