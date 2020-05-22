'Sharks everywhere!'

Video

An Australian man was returning from a fishing trip off Queensland's Moreton Island when he came across a large school of bait fish under attack by about 40 sharks.

Grant Bruinsma, an experienced angler, filmed the spectacle - later telling the BBC he'd never seen anything like it. Video by Isabelle Rodd

