'Sharks everywhere': Angler captures feeding frenzy
An Australian man was returning from a fishing trip off Queensland's Moreton Island when he came across a large school of bait fish under attack by about 40 sharks. Grant Bruinsma, an experienced angler, filmed the spectacle - later telling the BBC he'd never seen anything like it.

Video by Isabelle Rodd

  • 21 May 2020
