The housemates unemployed, furloughed and WFH
Coronavirus: The housemates unemployed, furloughed and WFH

With apprenticeships and junior positions being cut, and few savings to fall back on, many young adults are under considerable financial strain due to the coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

While some can work from home, others are will rely on the UK Government's furlough programme, and some are out of a job completely.

The BBC's Ben Hunte spoke to one group of friends who live together in Manchester - and all have very different work situations.

  • 14 May 2020
