Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: The housemates unemployed, furloughed and WFH
With apprenticeships and junior positions being cut, and few savings to fall back on, many young adults are under considerable financial strain due to the coronavirus lockdown restrictions.
While some can work from home, others are will rely on the UK Government's furlough programme, and some are out of a job completely.
The BBC's Ben Hunte spoke to one group of friends who live together in Manchester - and all have very different work situations.
-
14 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-australia-52663567/coronavirus-the-housemates-unemployed-furloughed-and-wfhRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window