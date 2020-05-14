Bear the dog saves more than 100 injured koalas
Video

Australia Fires: Rescue dog Bear saves scores of koalas

An Australian Koolie dog who was abandoned by his family has been rescued and retrained to detect koalas.

Bear has been following the aftermath of Australia's bushfires since January, finding sick, injured or starving koalas that otherwise would have perished. He has now rescued more than 100.

Produced and edited by Isabelle Rodd

  • 14 May 2020
