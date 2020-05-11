Australians rush to shops as lockdown eases

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Crowd concerns as Australia’s restrictions ease
Australians flocked to shopping centres across the country as coronavirus restrictions began to ease.
But a lack of adhering to 1.5-metre physical distancing rules has raised concerns.
Brisbane shopper Richard Low described the rush as similar to "Christmas crowds".
11 May 2020
