New hope for one of the world’s rarest owls

Norfolk Island morepork owls: Major breakthrough for rare species
On a remote Australian island, two owl chicks have survived to fledglings, the first to do so in more than a decade.
The Norfolk Island morepork owl has an estimated population of only 45-50, making the pair a huge boost for the future of the species.
08 May 2020
