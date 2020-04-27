Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Chimbu the tree kangaroo helps save his wild cousins
Chimbu is a rare tree kangaroo joey living in an Australian zoo.
He is helping raise awareness for a conservation programme working to save wild tree kangaroos in Papua New Guinea. It helps local villagers develop sustainable income.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
27 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-australia-52409829/chimbu-the-tree-kangaroo-helps-save-his-wild-cousinsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window