Coronavirus: Three Sydney beaches re-open for exercise
Most beaches in Sydney, Australia remain closed during the ongoing lockdown, including the world-famous Bondi beach, but three have re-opened.
Exercise is now allowed at the Coogee, Maroubra and Clovelly beaches, but social distancing rules are still in place.
Local officials say this will make a big difference to people's mental health.
20 Apr 2020
