'We get a laugh out of growing giant pumpkins’
Giant pumpkin rivalry brings growers together in Australia

Garry Smith and Dale Oliver grow Atlantic Giant pumpkins which can weigh up to 740kg (1,630lb). They compete annually in their local weigh-in at Kyogle in New South Wales, Australia.

Upcoming weigh-ins are being cancelled around the country due to coronavirus restrictions, but the pair are focused on next season and their rival attempts to grow the heaviest pumpkin.

  • 16 Apr 2020
