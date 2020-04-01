'Not a holiday': Quarantine in a five-star hotel

Media player
Coronavirus: Mandatory quarantine in a five-star Sydney hotel
Australians who return from overseas are now required to spend 14 days in quarantine in hotels.
The government-funded stays are often in five-star accommodation - but those in isolation say it's "not a holiday".
Produced and edited by Isabelle Rodd
01 Apr 2020
