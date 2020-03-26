'Lost my wings': Flight attendant's tearful goodbye

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Flight attendant gives emotional goodbye as routes cease
Flight attendant Cassy Appleton has delivered an emotional speech to passengers on her final flight, as Virgin Australia prepares to suspend international journeys due to the coronavirus.
-
26 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-australia-52043555/coronavirus-flight-attendant-gives-emotional-goodbye-as-routes-ceaseRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window