Melbourne celebrates vivid sunrise 'amid the chaos'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Melbourne locals celebrate vivid sunrise 'amid the chaos'
Residents in Melbourne, Australia, enjoyed a stunning sunrise on Tuesday - filling social media with images of bright orange skies.
Many described the vivid spectacle as a welcome distraction.
-
24 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-australia-52015164/coronavirus-melbourne-locals-celebrate-vivid-sunrise-amid-the-chaosRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window